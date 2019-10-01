Tuesday, Oct 1.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. for a regular session at 6 p.m.
Wilson County Judicial Committee
The Wilson County Judicial Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Wilson County Law Enforcement Committee
The Wilson County Law Enforcement Committee will meet in the Criminal Justice Center of the Wilson County Courthouse at 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
Wilson County Roads Commission
The Wilson County Roads Commission will meet in the Roads Commission office of the Wilson County Courthouse at 9 a.m.
Wilson County Urban Type Public Facilities Board
The Wilson County Urban Type Public Facilities Board will meet in the Roads Commission office of the Wilson County Courthouse immediately following the 9 a.m. Roads Commission meeting.
Monday, Oct. 7
Wilson County Insurance Committee
The Wilson County Insurance Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. for a work session at 5:15 p.m.
