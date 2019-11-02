The Cumberland University Phoenix Players will present the fall 2019 production of "Winnie the Pooh" from Nov. 8-10 at the university's Heydel Fine Arts Center, with showings at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.
The two-act children's play is based on the book by author A.A. Milne, adapted by Kristin Sergel and produced with Dramatic Publishing.
"At CU, we try to cycle through a variety of genres for our acting students to perform in," theater instructor and play director Christopher Byrd said in a news release. "Children's theater is one of the most rewarding and lucrative of those genres. There are few more timeless and beloved children's tales than A.A. Milne's 'Winnie the Pooh.'"
Admission for the play is free; however, donations are accepted.
"We are welcoming many new faces into our troupe to join our seasoned students," Byrd said. "They have all worked very hard to produce this performance that can be enjoyed by the entire family."
The production's cast members are as follows: Aaron Walpole as Christopher Robin; Aaron "Ham" Branham as Winnie the Pooh; Emma Brown as Piglet; Alyssa Herlein as Owl; Nathan Basner as Eeyore; Ksenija Dmitrovic as Kanga; Sarah Rollins as Roo; Austin Reeves as Rabbit; Kalei Kimball as Animal; Logan Richardson as Animal 2; Chloe Osisek as Animal 3; Becca Reynolds as Animal 4 and Jeremiah Bender as Narrator (voice).
Crew members include: Christopher Byrd (director), Ally Suite (assistant director), Brooke Bishop (stage manager), Amanda McReynolds (props, costumes and makeup) and the backstage/technical team made up of Joely Ford, Hallie Howard and Joey Harris.
