Belcher earns Eagle Scout rank

Hayden R. Belcher, a junior at Lebanon High School and a member of Boy Scout Troop 434, was recently promoted to the rank of Eagle Scout. For his Eagle Scout project, completed last summer, Belcher organized and managed a renewal project for an outdoor, static museum consisting of various armored vehicles and weapon systems located at the Tennessee Army National Guard’s Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna. The project included clean-up of the displays, filling the rock beds around each, and installing new pavers and flower beds around the museum’s flag poles. Belcher is the son of Lt. Col. and Mrs. Hunter Belcher and is a member of the LHS cross country, track and field, swim teams, Beta Club and National Honor Society. Flanking Belcher are Scout leaders Ashley Johnson, left, and David Roberts.

Submitted photo

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.