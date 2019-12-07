Belcher earns Eagle Scout rank

Hayden R. Belcher, a junior at Lebanon High School and a member of Boy Scout Troop 434, was recently promoted to the rank of Eagle Scout. For his Eagle Scout project, completed last summer, Belcher organized and managed a renewal project for an outdoor, static museum consisting of various armored vehicles and weapon systems located at the Tennessee Army National Guard’s Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna. The project included clean-up of the displays, filling the rock beds around each, and installing new pavers and flower beds around the museum’s flag poles. Belcher is the son of Lt. Col. and Mrs. Hunter Belcher and is a member of the LHS cross country, track and field, swim teams, Beta Club and National Honor Society. Flanking Belcher are Scout leaders Ashley Johnson, left, and David Roberts.

Submitted photo