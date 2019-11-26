Two hundred years of history came to light at Lebanon's Bicentennial Celebration, held throughout Saturday to honor the city's 1819 incorporation.
Lebanon's Bicentennial Committee organized the event, which highlighted historical facts and figures while providing games and live music at the Wilson County Expo Center.
"Although the weather affected a few of the events, it was a great celebration," said city historian Rick Bell, who co-chaired the Bicentennial Committee. "A lot of people visited our local museums throughout the day, and everyone who came to the Expo Center heard some great music and, hopefully, learned some new things about Lebanon's history."
After the celebration kicked off with the unveiling of the city's latest mural on the public square, attendees spent the afternoon exploring museums and historical sites before a program and party at the Wilson County Exposition Center.
Displays covered everything from the Tennessee Maneuvers where Gen. George Patton trained troops in Lebanon during World War II to the time Paul McCartney lived in the city while recording with Wings during the 1970s.
"My wife Edna and I have lived here all our lives," Ray Vantrease said. "The Tennessee Maneuvers are really interesting, and we also love music. It doesn't really matter what kind, but we're pretty into bluegrass."
Several genres were represented throughout the evening, but the common thread between the performers was that all had ties to Lebanon.
Those looking to take a more active role in the festivities could try out a series of games, from a trivia competition to a photo scavenger hunt. Among them was an "axe throwing" challenge, a hit with the children of Cub Scout Pack 643.
"The kids are having a lot of fun exploring the exhibits and looking at the different things on display," Lindsey Barfield, a parent chaperoning the pack, said. "They love the axe throwing game, and I think they're excited to see Kason Lester perform because they know him from 'American Idol.' "
Before they began exploring the venue, the scouts were also handing out programs for the official bicentennial celebration as a community service project.
"One of the core principles of Cub Scouts is to give back to your community," Barfield said. "The kids really enjoy getting to play a role in that, and a lot of people coming in were greeted by walls of scouts excited to help out."
The program included performances from Lebanon High School and Cumberland University's marching bands, as well as remarks from Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash and Tennessee State Historian Carroll Van West.
"Lebanon has a rich history, and we don't have to look back too far to see some of the things that we celebrate today," Ash said. "Cumberland University -- what a history they have, and they're right here in Lebanon, Tennessee. Gen. (Robert) Hatton, we appreciate him so much, and the history he represents. Pickett Chapel, which is being reconstructed as we speak today, has a vibrant history going back to the times of slavery, and also played an important role in the civil rights movement in Tennessee."
West spoke of Lebanon's early history and how that influenced its growth, development and role in military conflicts.
"This was a courthouse square town," West said. "It was a small little town at a crossroads between two major roads going east and west, north and south. It was right in the middle of the state. It was from these Middle Tennessee counties that the Jacksonian Party, what became known as the Jacksonian Democrats, took center stage and helped to shape not only this state but the region, and certainly the nation."
West noted that the Whig Party, which opposed the Democrats, also has roots in the region and credited Lebanon and its surrounding communities for shaping many of today's democratic principles.
"Of course, back in those times 200 years, ago, that democracy didn't extend to everyone as we have today," he said. "The square was also a place where slave auctions would take place for the next 40 years. But then comes the Civil War, and because you're in the middle of the state and because you have the roads going through you, of course the armies came as well."
Although Lebanon did not host any of the war's major conflicts, the city still played a notable role due to its central location, serving as a housing and travel point for both sides.
"Our Civil War history is this region is deep, meaningful and it's not just Confederate," West said. "It's also Union Army, and it's not just white, it's also black. From that same town square eventually would come units of the U.S. Colored Troops to fight in the Civil War."
More information and artifacts from the Civil War were on display at the Wilson County Veterans Museum, one of the sites offering tours during the bicentennial.
"This museum covers all of our major conflicts from the Revolutionary War on," Sgt. Bill Leslie, who served in both the Army and Marine Corps, said. "It deals with Wilson County veterans only, and the artifacts are all donated by veterans or their families."
Leslie was in his element when showcasing the exhibits to visitors, as he often does the same thing for tour groups from local schools.
"If we don't teach kids their history and how to honor our veterans, they'll lose the desire and the drive to serve their country," Wilson County Veterans Service Office Director and Army Lt. Col. Zabrina Seay said. "It's something to be extremely proud of, what our Wilson County veterans have done in these major conflicts."
The city also worked to preserve more recent history by dedicating a time capsule, which was buried at the Mitchell House to be opened at a future anniversary celebration.
Most of the items inside are memorabilia from the bicentennial, and the capsule also contains information on Lebanon's elected officials. Present-day Lebanon was also reflected in the mural unveiled to kick off the event, which was created by Pat Jackson of Sun Graphics Signs in Watertown.
"I think it went really well," Historic Lebanon Executive Director Kim Parks, who co-chaired the Bicentennial Committee, said. "There was a lot of participation for the mural unveiling, the local museums reported they had a lot of traffic and the bands and entertainment were fantastic. I was happy with how everything turned out."
