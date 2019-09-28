General Sessions Court Judge Ensley Hagan reads to teacher Chelsea England's pre-K classroom at Coles Ferry Elementary School during Imagination Library Week last week. Hagan's wife, Andrea Hagan, (direction), reads to Shannon Mull's pre-K classroom at Cumberland University. During Imagination Library Week, Wilson County Books from Birth had 48 volunteers to read in the Pre-K classrooms and child care provider facilities across Wilson County. In conjunction with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Wilson County Books from Birth makes sure thousands of children from birth to age 5 receive a new book every month. For more information about the program, go to wilsonbooksfrombirth.com, call 615-444-5586 or email wilsontnbooksfrombirth@gmail.com.
Submitted photos
