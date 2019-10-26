Boyd earns NFIB Guardian of Small Business award

The Tennessee office of NFIB, the state’s leading small business advocacy organization, presented its Guardian of Small Business award to state Rep. Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon, this week. NFIB made the presentation Thursday at Demos’ Restaurant, an NFIB member business in Lebanon.
The Guardian of Small Business award is the most prestigious honor that NFIB bestows on legislators in recognition of their efforts to support small business. The NFIB Tennessee Leadership Council, an advisory board comprised of NFIB members, voted to present the award to the legislator for his outstanding leadership on small-business issues.
“Clark Boyd is an outstanding leader for Tennessee’s small businesses,” said NFIB State Director Jim Brown in a news release. “As chair of the House Consumer and Human Resources Committee and in his other roles in the Tennessee General Assembly, Representative Boyd has provided unwavering support in protecting our state’s job creators and risk-takers. His commitment to low taxes, sensible regulation, and less red tape on small business has been important in promoting a stable, predictable environment for entrepreneurs.”
“It’s a real honor to receive the NFIB Guardian of Small Business award,” said Boyd, a longtime NFIB member, in the release. “Small businesses are the backbone of my district and our state economy, and I’ll continue to do everything I can to ensure they operate on a level playing field and can be successful.”
Boyd chairs the Consumer and Human Resources Committee and is a member of the Consumer and Employee Affairs subcommittees. He serves on the Calendar and Rules, Commerce, and Transportation committees, as well as the Select Committee on Rules and Utilities Subcommittee.
