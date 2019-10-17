Cedar Recovery ribbon cutting

Cedar Recovery hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 1 conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Ribbon cutting ceremonies are sponsored by Anytime Fitness, Lebanon. CEO Joe Bond was joined by friends, family, chamber President Melanie Minter, state Sen. Mark Pody, and chamber ambassadors and staff. Cedar Recovery is located at 1405 W. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. For more information visit www.cedarrecovery.com.

Submitted photo