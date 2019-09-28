The Celebrate Recovery program at Fairview Church in Lebanon is adding a monthly cookout to its ministry.
Celebrate Recovery is a faith-based 12-step support group for those recovering from hurts, hang-ups and habits, the church says.
The cookout will be at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the church. Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday at the church, 1660 Leeville Pike, from 7-9:30 p.m.
The meeting consists of a large group gathering with singing at 7 p.m., 12 steps/scriptures reading, prayer, announcements and a lesson or testimonial in small groups at 8 p.m., and Rock Cafe at 9 p.m. for socializing.
Hurts, hang-ups and habits cover a wide assortment of challenges. One of the newest areas is one called Welcome Home for our soldiers. Other areas are grief, depression, chronic illness, co-dependency, etc.
