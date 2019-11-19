Bicentennial celebrations are set to continue into the holiday season as the community prepares for the 2019 Lebanon Christmas Parade.
This year's theme is "A Hometown Christmas: Lebanon Celebrating 200 Years," and floats reflecting that history will take to the streets at 2 p.m. on Dec. 1.
"The Chamber worked with the Bicentennial Committee and Lebanon this year to make a decision on the parade becoming a part of the bicentennial," Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Melanie Minter said. "This particular theme was chosen so everyone involved in the community could decide a particular timeframe they wanted to represent with their float."
As the city's current mayor, Bernie Ash was chosen as the grand marshal and will lead the parade on its traditional route through some of the city's most historic areas.
The parade is set to begin at Lebanon High School's former location on Harding Drive, and will continue from Park Avenue to East Main Street around the Lebanon Square. After exiting onto West Main Street, the festivities will conclude at Liberty State Bank and DT McCall & Sons.
"We usually have over 10,000 spectators along the route each year," Minter said. "We'd also like to thank M.J. Lucas for emceeing the event. She and Mac Griffith provide the spirit of the Christmas Parade, and Tick Bryan shoots video for us. We really appreciate all the community support."
Those interested in joining the parade may apply online at www.lebanonwilsonchamber.com or at the Chamber office - located at 149 Public Square in Lebanon - by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.
Entry fees are $30, and participants entering for judging can win cash prizes in Church, Commercial, Civic, Youth and Horse divisions based on overall appearance, creativity and adherence to theme.
"Christmas is a wonderful time of the year," Minter said. "We love being able to provide an event for kids and families to celebrate the holiday season, and we feel like as a Chamber we have an important part to play in continuing to offer that to our community."
