Clemmons joins Lebanon law firm

Nick Clemmons has joined the Law Offices of Hugh Green in Lebanon as an associate attorney. Clemmons, a Lebanon native, is the son of Larry and Kelly Clemmons and is a 2010 graduate of Wilson Central High School. He received his bachelor's degree from Middle Tennessee State University and his law degree from Nashville School of Law. He graduated in the top 10% of his law school class and was inducted into the Cooper’s Inn Honor Society. After graduation, Nick spent a year serving as the law clerk for the Honorable Chancellor Howard W. Wilson of the Rutherford County Chancery Court. Nick’s areas of practice include family law, probate, civil litigation and criminal defense.
