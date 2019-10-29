Clemons honored for support of car shows

To close out the last Oktoberfest before his retirement from the bank in December, Wilson Bank & Trust CEO Randall Clemons was honored with a special trophy and other recognitions during this year's Oktoberfest Car Show.
In a short surprise ceremony just before he announced this year's show winners on Oct. 20, Clemons was beckoned to the front of the outdoor stage for a special presentation by WBT executives and President Jim Pritchard from the Middle Tennessee chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America. In honor of his years of service to car show events and the community over the years, Clemons received a lifetime achievement award, and learned that a new "Live Young, Drive Old" trophy will be given in his name annually at Oktoberfest. Bank officials also announced that a $1,000 donation was being made to the car club in Clemons' name.
Throughout the event on Sunday, Wilson Bank & Trust employees could also be seen sporting straw hats, Clemons' signature event headgear, as a special tribute.
Dating back to Wilson Bank & Trust's first fall event in 1987 -- which eventually came to be known as Oktoberfest -- Clemons has been instrumental not only in incorporating antique car shows as part of the bank's community involvement, but in establishing the bank's reputation for hosting events in general. Oktoberfest remains among WBT's largest event, but many others are also held annually in markets throughout the bank's Middle Tennessee footprint.
More than 450 automobiles were part of this year's Oktoberfest Car Show, held on the grounds of Wilson Bank & Trust's Main Office in Lebanon.
