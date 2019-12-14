Coles Ferry Elementary raises a record-breaking $43,000

Thanks to the hard work put forth by students and families, Coles Ferry Elementary School has exceeded its read-a-thon goal and raised $43,000. This is a new school fundraising record. The money raised will enable Coles Ferry's PTO to invest in equipment, supplies, technology and programs to benefit the students and teachers.
Thank you to all of the “Corporate Cougar” read-a-thon sponsors. These friends of Coles Ferry helped make this read-a-thon a record-breaking success. Listed below are the Gold and Silver level sponsors.
Gold sponsors
615 Pizza Company, Erik Maryniw M.D. - Advanced Ortho & Spine, Action Restoration LLC, Julian and Catherine Hinesley, Astrazeneca, Kumar Family - Mini Mart, Baenziger Family, Melanie Bean Jennings - attorney-at-law, Brandon and Kelley Thompson, Porter Dentistry PC, Charter Construction Inc., S & S Towing and Wrecker Services LLC, Craighead Home Sales, Stuart and Tori Ruis, Edwards Brothers Plumbing LLC, Studio Oakley Architects LLC, and Womens Health Center PC
Silver sponsors
Allterra Engineering and Testing, Jennifer Bowers, Angela Thompson, Jeremy and Jamie Miller, Ann Willits, Nick’s Lawncare, Ashley A. Damesworth, Outreach Community Federal Credit Union, Bradley Heating & Air, *ReMax Legacy Properties - Dusty Jones, Brian and Rhonda Edwards, S & S Contracting - Rickey Sanders, Chad and Rachel Lanning, Victoria A. Dailey, David and Elizabeth Hensley, William Ryan and Bethany McPherson, David and Mandi Walden, Zack and Lindsey Summar, and James and Laren Edwards.
