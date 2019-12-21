Rick DeJonge is sort of like the Pied Piper except he plays piano. Rick, in his role as the choir and music director at Cook's United Methodist Church, draws extraordinary musicians like Cremain Booker and Michelle Browne to his productions and audiences are the richer for the collaboration.
Cremain, Michelle and a host of other musicians DeJonge has collected will be on hand to support the Cook's Choir in their Christmas Cantata Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Cremain is a cellist and Michelle a flutist and both have several years of experience with DeJonge's productions at Christmas and Easter.
"All Rick has to do is say he's putting together an orchestra and you want to come play," said Michelle, who first met DeJonge when she went to work with him at Jupiter Music, a company that specializes in instruments for students. "He's a genius when it comes to writing and knowing how to voice things. His orchestra is not typical; the only brass instrument is French Horn. No trumpets, no trombones, all very blended. He uses the lower instruments so as to not be loud and in your face. His stuff is such quality it's easy to sign on."
Cremain was already an in demand musician when DeJonge recruited him in 2015. He is currently on the K Love Christmas Tour with Matthew West, Matt Maher, "I Am They" and Hanna Kerr. The tour is playing Lafayette, Louisiana, San Antonio, Austin and Dallas in Texas and Jacksonville, Tallahassee and Pensacola in Florida. Cremain has made assurances he and his cello will have just in time arrival at Cook's for the Cantata.
"Cook's is amazing," said Cremain. "I remember my first time playing at Cook's and being received so warmly by everyone from Rick to the Rev. Sandra Clay and the entire congregation. There's a wonderful and inviting spirit at Cook's that keeps me wanting to come back every year."
Both Browne and Booker credit their family as getting them into music.
"Dad was a prominent musician in town," said Michelle. "My parents had a piano store on 8th Avenue in Nashville and Dad played piano and sax on a lot of big bands around town. He was in the Ralph Emery's Wake Up Crew in the mornings and played with a band called "The Establishment" that was pretty well known. There were lot of studio musicians in the band."
Cremain said his whole family sings so that's how he grew up. "I remember seeing Yo-Yo Ma on Sesame Street and wanting to play like him. Ever since he's been a huge inspiration."
Cremain said he actually started on the upright bass but didn't like having to stand up so switched to cello. Browne said she chose flute because her older sister played clarinet, so she had to do something else. The flute was the next logical thing. She now teaches flute in addition to her own performances.
"I think music is so important in both our schools and lives, said Michelle. "I believe music therapy is going to be the next big opportunity. Gabby Giffords, the politician who was shot, credits music therapy as a major aid in her rehabilitation. Music therapy can help special needs kids and older adults with memory issues. I think it's a wide open field and it's too bad there are no universities around her teaching it."
The church is at 7919 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.
