Corn is known as a cereal grain and is the only major cereal crop whose origin can be claimed by the Western Hemisphere. Corn's scientific name is Zea mays. Native Americans called their crop "maize." After seeing maize for the first time, European settlers called it "Indian corn" Today, most of the world still refers to the crop as maize, but the U.S. simply calls it corn. Corn contributed about $52 billion dollars to the US economy in 2018.
Most of the field corn grown in the U.S. is "yellow dent ", but other types of corn grown in the US include popcorn, sweetcorn, and white corn. Sweetcorn is what many non-farm folks think of when "corn" is mentioned. White corn is grown mostly in the southern half of the U.S. and is used for producing foodstuffs such as corn flakes and corn meal.
The ear or cob is part of the flower, while the individual kernel is a seed. Male flowers are borne on the tassel, which releases pollen that is easily spread by wind. The typical ear of corn has 600-800 kernels, in 16 rows. On average, the stalk measures 8 to 10 feet tall, however the height depends on the variety and the environment. The world record for tallest stalk is over 33 feet.
Corn is a cross-pollinated plant species. Until the early part of the 20th Century, corn varieties were developed and maintained by farmers themselves. Because the varieties were allowed to cross-pollinate normally and openly, they were called "open-pollinated" varieties.
Neal's Paymaster corn is an open-pollinated variety developed by Mr. William Haskell Neal in the Tuckers Crossroads community in Wilson County. In 1898 he began experimenting with a revolutionary idea of breeding seed corn by selecting seed from two-eared stalks. The result of his experimentation was a new corn variety known as "Neal's Paymaster Corn." This variety resulted in increasing the corn yield of farmers in the aggregate of many millions of dollars. Mr. Neal was the first person to be inducted into the Tennessee Agricultural Hall of Fame for having developed this variety of corn.
Beginning in the late 1920's and early 1930's, the concept of hybrid seed corn was developed. As practiced today, hybrid varieties are developed by seed companies through carefully controlled cross-pollination between two "parent" lines. Because hybrids are produced by controlled pollination, farmers must purchase new seed each year rather than saving their own. However, the agronomic performance of hybrids is vastly superior to that of the older open-pollinated varieties.
Much of the corn produced becomes livestock feed and ethanol fuel, or is exported as value-added products. But there are approximately 4000 other different uses for components of corn. The grain is used as a major ingredient in many food items like cereals, potato chips and cooking oil. Some juices and soft drinks contain sweeteners from the grain. A bushel of corn can sweeten 400 cans of soft drink. Corn can also be found in many non-food items such as fireworks, glue, paint, dyes, laundry detergent, soap, antibiotics, cosmetics, paper goods, cardboard and in the production of plastics.
There are also "corny" jokes … "What did the farmer say when someone complimented him on his corn harvest? ... Aww, shucks."
For more information on Extension programs, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit our website: extension.tennessee.edu/wilson
