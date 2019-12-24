With Christmas and the New Year upon us, it's exciting to think about all of the fun things Wilson County 4-H has planned for 2020. Even though dreaming of the future is great, it's also great to sit back and ponder about the recent events 4-H has offered to the youths of Wilson County and Friends of 4-H.
Throughout November and early December, 4-H agents Leah Sliger and Morgan Beaty hosted classroom public speaking contests. Six hundred and twenty three students from schools all across the county participated at the classroom level, and of these, 84 students participated in the county level contest. On Dec. 16, the James E. Ward Ag. Center was packed with eager students preparing to give their speeches and their families who came to show support. Participants ranged from fourth grade all the way to the 11th grade. The top two winners from each division were invited to attend the Area Public Speaking Contest in January. Wilson County will be well represented at the Area Contest for sure!
Another recent happening was the Multi-County Swine Show. The show was held Dec. 14, and we had quite a turnout. 4-Hers from Wilson and Sumner Counties brought their best hogs to the James E. Ward Ag. Center to try to win the various awards that
were offered. Many of the showmen from Wilson County drove away with the grand prize for their division. The participants who competed in the county will now move on to the Central Region Swine Show and then on to Tennessee State Swine Show held at Middle Tennessee State University in January.
At the turn of the year, we will begin preparing for the Horse Bowl and Hippology Contests in January, with the Central Region Horse Judging Contest coming up shortly behind in March. 4-Hers on the Horse Bowl and Hippology Teams are eagerly preparing for the contests with hopes to move on to the Tennessee State Horse Bowl & Hippology Contest.
The Wilson County 4-H Program never has a dull moment with exciting things happening around every corner. As the years roll on, we hope to always have exciting things to offer to the youth of Wilson County. We love being invested in the lives of our 4-H'ers and watching them grow up into active citizens and responsible adults. We are looking forward to all that 2020 has to offer. 2019 will be a hard year to follow up behind!
If you have any questions regarding 4-H, feel free to contact Leah Sliger (lsliger@utk.edu) or Morgan Beaty (mbeaty3@utk.edu) via email or phone at 615-444-9584.
