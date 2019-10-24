Crafts fair set

The Stonebridge craft fair will be Nov. 9. Chairman of the event is Susan Cooper, center, and she is being assisted by Linda Kovacs and Rosemary Marshall The fair will be held in the clubhouse of the neighborhood off Leeville Pike in west Lebanon from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors include holiday florals, pillows, lots of baked goods, jewelry, Christmas ornaments, dog collars, scrubs and many other beautiful items. The public is welcome.

