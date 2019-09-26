Crye-Leike welcomes Mast

Cressa Mast has joined Crye-Leike Real Estate Services' Lebanon branch office as a licensed Realtor. Mast will specialize in residential, first-time homebuyer and empty nester real estate services throughout Wilson, Smith, Trousdale and surrounding counties. For the last 14 years, Mast has worked in the technology recruitment industry. She most recently served as a university relations recruiter, where she recruited students who were interested and qualified for internship opportunities with her company. Four years ago, Mast was diagnosed with breast cancer and soon realized that she must make the best of the life she has. That realization included making the move from Texas to Tennessee and pursuing her passion for real estate. “Being diagnosed with breast cancer has been the biggest impact on my life to date,” said Mast. “I’ve learned that life is not always guaranteed tomorrow. My husband and I always dreamt of retiring in the mountains in Tennessee, and we decided we weren’t going to wait.”