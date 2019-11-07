CU entrance dedicated

Cumberland University hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new entrance “The McClain Circle” on Oct. 25 conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Ribbon cutting ceremonies are sponsored by Anytime Fitness, Lebanon. Cumberland University President Paul Stumb was joined by the board of trustees, friends and staff, chamber ive President Melanie Minter, state Sen. Mark Pody, state Rep. Clark Boyd, and chamber board members, ambassadors and staff.

Submitted photo