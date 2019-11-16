Latest News
- Leadership Wilson raising money for Watertown playground
- Tennessee's state parks are great bargain
- New driving and pets shelter regulations on council agenda
- Lebanon gearing up for Nov. 23 celebration
- Contractor places fault on Mt. Juliet for sidewalk issue
- DAR honors veterans
- Leonard Brandon Attkisson
- Lebanon's McDearman signs with Tennessee Tech golf
Most Popular
Articles
- Veterans Day program, parade set for Monday
- Not just another brick in the wall
- Construction blasting 'buckles' TN 109 Traffic snarled for hours
- Mt. Juliet at odds with contractor over Belinda Parkway sidewalk project City says work not done to specifications, withholds payment
- Death Notices
- William Keith Gaines
- Terry Lee Bass
- Man dies in Watertown fire
- City talks scaling back, phasing in athletic park
- Fire damages Lebanon house
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 23
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.