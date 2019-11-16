DAR honors veterans

The Cecilia Bradford Carroll Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution paid honor to veterans at Rutland Place in Mt. Juliet, on Veterans Day. Veterans were from the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War eras. This is an annual event by the chapter to honor the men who gave so much for our freedom. Information concerning the DAR can be obtained at dar.org or mjtndar@gmail.com.

Submitted photo

