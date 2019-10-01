Photos by Joshua Hicks • Special to the Democrat
A benefit car show Saturday raised money for JD Foster's medical expenses. Foster, a Lebanon Fire Department firefighter, was injured in a July 18 motorcycle accident. The event drew a good crowd and a bunch of cars. It was held at the Snow White Drive In in Lebanon. Below, Seed Morton of Lebanon accepts the JD Foster Award from the LFD's Jeff Ward.
