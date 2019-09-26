Edward D. Jones ribbon cutting

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Laura Headley hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 10 at 1050 Hamilton Station Blvd. Suite 102, conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Ribbon cutting ceremonies are sponsored by Anytime Fitness, Lebanon. Laura Headley was joined by staff, friends, family, chamber President Melanie Minter, and chamber ambassadors and staff. For more information visit www.edwardjones.com/laura-headley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.