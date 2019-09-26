Edward D. Jones ribbon cutting

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Laura Headley hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 10 at 1050 Hamilton Station Blvd. Suite 102, conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Ribbon cutting ceremonies are sponsored by Anytime Fitness, Lebanon. Laura Headley was joined by staff, friends, family, chamber President Melanie Minter, and chamber ambassadors and staff. For more information visit www.edwardjones.com/laura-headley