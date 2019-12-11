The Santa Diaries, an original play by Laura Ambler and Mala Burt, opens Friday at Encore Theatre in Mt Juliet. The show, directed by Bill Dorian, Mary Gingold, and Debbie Smith, runs weekends through Dec. 22 — Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are 2:30 p.m. The holiday comedy for the entire family is produced by and starring friends and neighbors. The large cast, ages 5 to 70+, exemplifies a line in the play — "It’s community theater. Anyone who wants a part, gets a part.” When a successful and self-absorbed Hollywood actor is forced to return to his small hometown and direct the community holiday play, he rediscovers the joy of Christmas, a lost love, and learns to embrace his inner Santa. Purchase tickets online at TicketsNashville; they are $16 for adults and $13 for youth and seniors. You can also reserve seats and pay at the door by calling 615-598-8950. Encore Theatre Company is located at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet (just west of Highway 109). For more information, visit Encore-Theatre-Company.org. Above, cast members xxxxx Brielie Hogan, Alyssa Willis, Ella McDermott and Heather Bennett rehearse. At right is Matthew Bell as Will Hawes and Grace Montague as Jessica Darling.
Submitted photos
