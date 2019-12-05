Encouraging a healthy lifestyle

Morgan Zialcita with the Wilson County Health Department stands with kids in the Wilson County Civic League Tutoring Program after discussing with them the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. She talked about addiction and explained legal medicines versus illegal drugs. The students explored strategies to resist peer pressure and to stay drug free. Zialcita also talked about the dangers of tobacco and the importance of being leaders, being strong and helping others to resist temptations.

Submitted photo

