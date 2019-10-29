2019 Christmas will arrive in Historic Granville on Nov. 8-9 with the Sparkle & Sass Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Granville Event Center.
There will be a full day of holiday enjoyment for ladies with shopping, fashion show, entertainment by Golden Girls, Christmas luncheon, grand opening of Festival of Trees, historic home tours, "It's a Wonderful Time of the Year," antique toy show and Christmas Characters on Parade.
Tickets are $20, which includes a lunch of holiday chicken casserole, frozen fruit salad, brown sugar/bacon green beans, croissant, dessert bar, tea, fruit tea, coffee, samples of holiday treats created from products on sale, the fashion show of the latest in winter fashion by Granville Gift Shop, the Sutton Store Players presentation of The "Very Sassy " Golden Girls, and free admission to the Sutton Homestead Historic Christmas Home Tour.
Reservations can be made by calling 931-653-4151. The event will occur each day at 11 a.m. with shopping from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each person will receive discount coupons to Granville Gift Shop, Southern Shops of Granville and Sutton General Store. The luncheon will be held at Granville Event Center and each day is limited to 120 people for show and luncheon.
The event benefits Sutton Homestead Historic Home and Sutton General Store. Call 931-653-4151 or visit granvilletn.com for more information.
