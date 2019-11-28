Wilson County based First Freedom Bank is announcing two new officers.
Stacey Crockett has joined the bank as a mortgage administration officer, said John Lancaster, chairman and CEO.
Crockett has significant experience in the mortgage world, having previously served as a secondary market specialist and shipping specialist at a regional bank for 13 years. Additionally, she has completed specialized courses and training specifically targeted to the mortgage industry.
"Stacey Crockett is a great fit for First Freedom," said Lancaster. "She has significant experience in the complex mortgage world and, above all, she is dedicated to the high level of service we practice here at First Freedom. We are very pleased to welcome her to the team."
Crockett is a graduate of Mount Juliet High School and her family owns and operates a local excavation company. She is also involved with the Keith Edmonds Foundation, an organization that strives to help and empower child abuse victims.
Currently Crockett lives in Mt. Juliet. She and her husband Ben have three children: Mark, Grace, and William.
Lancaster also said Ryan Woodall has joined the bank as a bank officer-relationship manager in the bank's Lebanon office.
"Ryan Woodall is an outstanding individual whom I have known for some 10 years," said Lancaster. "His character, personality, personal experiences and his professional education all culminate to shape an outstanding community banker. We are honored he has chosen First Freedom as his home and we look forward to watching him grow in his career."
Woodall brings with him more than two years of comprehensive banking experience, which includes a management training program and experience in both mortgage and retail banking. He has been involved in opening a retail banking office in a new community and most recently served as an assistant office manager for a regional bank in Williamson County.
A native of Lebanon, Woodall is a Friendship Christian School alum and earned his B.S. in political science from Tennessee Tech University in 2015. He furthered his education by earning his MBA from Cumberland University in 2017 while working full time.
Woodall resides in Lebanon with his wife, Mary, who is affiliated with the Lebanon Special School District.
First Freedom Bank, headquartered in Wilson County, was established in 2006. A full service, community bank, First Freedom Bank offers personal and commercial banking services from six locations in Wilson, Putnam and Jackson Counties, and has approximately 70 employees. First Freedom Bank has assets in excess of $480 million and is owned by more than 1,100 shareholders throughout Middle Tennessee.
