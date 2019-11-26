We all know the holidays can bring together family members with a wide variety of opinions. To keep the conversational train on the tracks, try out some family conversation starters this holiday season. This is a fun way to get your group to put down their phones and engage with each other. Maybe even throw in a few of your own questions. Make it a tradition in your family. Best of all, these cards don't have to be put away until the next holiday. You can use them year-round whenever your family gathers around the table. These cards are tailored for adolescents, kids, toddlers and family. Choose the ones that you like best and start talking this thanksgiving.
Visit this website to print a PDF of the cards: https://store.extension.iastate.edu/FileDownload.ashx?FileID=2579.
If children will be a part of your celebrations, have the ingredients on hand for this Thanksgiving "Turkey" Sandwich. Older children can guide younger children in this activity, and maybe your picky eaters will try something new.
Thanksgiving season, while full of fun, laughter, and family, can also be hectic. Having small children can add to both the joy and the craziness.
Need something to keep them busy for even a few minutes? Or do you have picky eaters? Try this Thanksgiving "Turkey" Sandwich. It's kid friendly, fun, and festive!
Ingredients
2 slices wheat bread
2 teaspoons peanut butter or nut butter
1 teaspoon any flavor fruit jelly
3 apples of your choice
2 chocolate chips
1 slice of cheese
1 strip of bacon
Directions
Use a circle cookie cutter to cut slices of bread.
Spread peanut butter and fruit jelly on bread slices and press together. This is the turkey's body.
Wash apples and cut into wedges. Place apples around the sandwich skin side up to form the turkey's feathers.
Place 2 chocolate chips on the bread to make the turkey's eyes.
Carefully cut a triangle and two small rectangles out of the cheese. Place the triangle under the chocolate chips for the nose. Place the cheese rectangles on the plate to make the turkey's legs.
Cook one slice of bacon. Use a small portion for the turkey's wattle.
For more information on this or other family and consumer science topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.
