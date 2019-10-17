Friendship Christian homecoming

Friendship Christian School will celebrate homecoming Friday. The homecoming court will be presented at 6:30 p.m. followed by the game against Mt. Juliet Christian School at 7 p.m. The homecoming parade will take place on Friday morning and will depart at 9 a.m. from the First Baptist Church parking lot located East Main Street in Lebanon. The parade will travel west through the town square and continue down West Main Street 2 miles to Hartmann Drive and continue to Coles Ferry Pike until back on the Friendship campus. The 2019 Homecoming Queen is Gracie Mae Farris, daughter of Ray and Christy Farris of Lebanon. The senior attendant is Amber Logan Agee, daughter of Eddie and Amy Agee of Lebanon. The junior attendant is Paige Huckaby, daughter of Jake and Kristi Huckaby of Lebanon. The sophomore attendant is Aisy Dixner, daughter of Gary and Susan Dixner of Lebanon. The freshman attendant is Taylor Caroline Dean, daughter of Jennifer Dean and Charley Dean of Lebanon. Assisting with the ceremony will be Hannah Elmore, daughter of Aaron and Kristy Elmore of Lebanon and Wyatt Johnson, son of Ben and Becky Johnson of Lebanon. From left are Aisy Dixner, Paige Huckaby, Gracie Farris, Amber Agee and Taylor Dean.

Submitted photo