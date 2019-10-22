Ghost walk this weekend

The 2019 Granville Ghost Walk, “Sights & Sounds of Granville,” takes the annual event to another level featuring action, scary stories, horror and memories. The event is Friday and Saturday with walks starting at 6 p.m. occurring every 15 minutes. The last tour starts at 8 p.m. This year's walk will feature eight stops — Lost on The River, Haunted Sights of Granville, Elvis Sighted in Granville, Haunting of the Officer House, Monster Mash, A Constant Visitor, Myrtle Hurst Barnes and Sightings and Sounds from the Civil War. The Ghost Walk in Granville will occur at historic buildings, cemeteries and lake locations. It will feature a hay ride and each tour will be guided by a ghost of the past. Advance tickets can be obtained for $8 by calling Sutton General Store at 931-653-4151. Tickets are $10 the nights of the walks. A meal will be served at the Granville Event Center from 5:30-8:30 p.m. consisting of chili, hot dogs, desserts and more. There is a additional charge for the meal.
