The 21st Annual Granville Heritage Day will occur on Saturday with this year's theme, "Through the eyes of a child." A full day of activities has been planned with a unique old time Christmas parade.
This year's parade theme is based on the 1960s and will be led by Granville's new Mayberry Police Car. The grand marshal for the 3 p.m. parade is James E. Clemons, age 90, who was born in Granville and is Granville's oldest active volunteer. He has been instrumental in the development of Granville Museum and the Historic Sutton Homestead.
Also on Saturday will be three Christmas Musicals at Granville United Methodist Church with the following schedule: Jackson County Advance Choir Christmas Concert at 10:30 a.m., Linwood Road Christmas Concert at noon and 1960s It's a Wonderful Season Concert by Granville United Methodist Church and Carolyn Cathey at 1 p.m.
The event will open at 10 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m.
Sutton Ole Time Music Hour will feature a Christmas Bluegrass Dinner Show featuring Kody Norris Show With dinner at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. with bluegrass concert from 6-8 p.m. Make reservations by calling 931-653-4151.
The event will also feature Grind with the Wind organ grinder at Sutton General Store, Christmas Organ Music by Kirsten Hansen as part of your Christmas Tour of the Sutton Historic Home with Theme "It's a Wonderful Time of the Year in the 1960s," Old time Craftsmen at Pioneer Village with hot cider served in the Pioneer Cabin, 1960s Antique Toy Show at Car Museum; free children inflatable rides and Christmas train; Santa's Children Shopping 1-30 p.m.; Santa with professional pictures at Granville Event Center from 1:30-2:30 and 3:30-4 p.m.; great Christmas shopping from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. at Granville shops and stores; Festival of Trees at Granville Museum; and great food served at Sutton General Store and Dining Room.
There will be a special event titled Dr. Glenn Watts Memorial Christmas Lighting 4:45 p.m.
Historic Granville is featuring the Christmas Characters on Parade for the entire month of December. One hundred and seventy-six hand-painted Christmas Tree characters decorate the street of Granville with great Christmas lights. A new feature is the 1960s red lighted Christmas Bells over Clover street of Granville.
For more information call 931-653-4151 or go to granvilletn.com.
