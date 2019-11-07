The Hatton Camp Turkey Shoot, hosted by the General Robert H. Hatton Camp 723, Sons of Confederate Veterans, continues this weekend at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. It is 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and 1-4 p.m. sunday. Prizes include whole country hams, bacon and of course turkeys. It is a family friendly event. Winners last weekend were Andra Brewer, Jasmine Bush, Gage Nokes and Caden Sweetman. Proceeds from the shoot help the camp with historical education and preservation.
