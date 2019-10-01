Historic Granville offers wealth of sights, activities

Historic Granville has been called Mayberry for many years and this month the 2019 Scarecrow Festival will bring Granville to life as "A Mayberry Town."
As visitors turn on Clover Street you will see Mayer Lake, which is the Cordell Hull Lake. As they go down memory lane they willl see all the Granville buildings becoming a Mayberry business and home. There is Walker Drug Store, Weaver Department Store, Mayberry Courthouse, Mrs. Mendlebright's Boarding House, Mayberry Hotel, Mayberry Post Office, Floyd's Barber Shop, Mayberry Theater, Bluebird Diner, Emmett's Fix It Shop, Mayberry Union High School, Sheriff Taylor's home, Helen Crump's house, Mayberry Church, The Rimshaw House and Wally's Filing Station.
Visitors will be able to tour Andy Taylor's home and they will receive a guide at Sutton General Store that tells about each location and a second guide with the $5 admission ticket to Andy Taylor's home, Pioneer Village and Antique Car Museums, all of which are guided tours.
At each location Mayberry's Scarecrow Characters will be in front of buildings and inside buildings. This festival has become Tennessee's largest scarecrow festival with over 100 real looking scarecrows and over 300 traditional scarecrows.
The festival features the Wizard of Oz village, children characters, historical characters, "I Love Lucy" characters and many more of the times past. The town is celebrating the 1960s and there will be President and Mrs. John F. Kenney and Carol Burnett.
The festival opens Wedneday and runs through Oct. 26. It is open noon to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Visitors can have lunch at Sutton General Store each day as well as visiting museums, shops of Granville and much more. Granville will also be having a Old Time Craftsmen Festival during October each day that they are open with live demonstrations and items for sale.
The Granville Fall Celebration will be Saturday with a Grand Celebration titled "Memories of the 1960s in a Mayberry Town with Jazz on the Cumberland, Quilt Festival, Old Time Craftsmen Festival, Craft Booths, Musical Stage featuring 1960's Music, Clogging, Gospel Choirs, Ralph Maddux Motorcycle Show, Veterans Appreciation Service honoring Vietnam Veterans, Sutton Ole Time Music Hour featuring Stoney River Bluegrass Band, great food, children rides and petting zoo, Cumberland River Historic Boat Tours and much more.
For more information visit granvilletn.com or call 931-653-4151.
