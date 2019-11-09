Hubners to chair 2020 Phoenix Ball

Cumberland University President Paul C. Stumb has announced that Ray and Stephanie Hubner will chair the 2020 Phoenix Ball, the university's main fundraiser.
The 37th Annual Phoenix Ball will be held on campus on June 6, 2020, and will have the theme of, "Draped in Decadence and Masked in Mystery: The Phoenix Ball Masquerade," according to a university news release.
The annual ball was first held in 1984 and was created by Mary Clement, wife of former CU President Bob Clement, to serve as the university's signature event. For the last 37 years, the ball has been one of the most profitable fundraising events and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for various campus projects and student scholarship.
"We are thrilled to have Ray and Stephanie leading the preparation and planning for this important event," said Stumb in the release. "Their years of experience on the Phoenix Ball planning committee and deep roots in the Wilson County community will undoubtedly lead to another successful and spectacular evening."
The Hubners are Lebanon natives and have served on the Phoenix Ball committee for the past five years. Stephanie is the principal broker for Compass Auctions & Real Estate and Ray is a general contractor, realtor and auctioneer. The couple has two daughters, Reese and Molly Kate.
The couple said they are "honored and excited" to chair the 2020 Phoenix Ball.
"Year after year, the Phoenix Ball proves to be the premier event that fosters the relationship between the Wilson County community and Cumberland University," they said in the release. "The benevolence of the patrons and sponsors each year affords several deserving Cumberland students an education through providing scholarships, and we are humbled to be a part in continuing this tradition."
Ticket sales for the 2020 Phoenix Ball will be announced at a later date.
