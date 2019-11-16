Those planning to attend Lebanon's Bicentennial Celebration may want to come prepared with pop culture knowledge.
Nerdy Talk Trivia, a Tennessee-based trivia company, will be visiting the Wilson County Expo Center from 7:30-9 p.m. on Nov. 23 with cash prizes in tow for the winning teams.
"Teams can have up to eight people, and sign-ups are at the venue," Historic Lebanon Executive Director Kim Parks said. "There's no fee to sign up and play, and they'll have both their regular categories and bonus rounds with local trivia."
Parks said the goal is for at least 20 teams to sign up, and the venue is being prepared to hold several groups. Prizes include $100 for the overall winning team, $75 for second place, $50 for third and $25 for the bonus rounds.
"It's a good, fun group activity and was a way for us to incorporate more of our history," Parks said. "We wanted as much of that in the event as we could, and this was a way to allow attendees to participate as well."
Attendees can further explore Lebanon's history by watching a troupe of actors take on the roles of some of its most important figures. Performances will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. on the public square on Nov. 23.
"Individuals will be representing historical characters that helped in the foundation, building and life of Lebanon over the past 200 years," Marilyn Bryant, who organized the troupe, said. "I have five different categories like politics, industry and education, with two to three actors speaking about each one."
Former Tennessee Gov. Sam Houston, Cumberland University co-founder Robert Caruthers and former Secretary of State William Jennings Bryan are among the figures represented in the production.
"When selecting people to portray, we looked at those who had significant importance in Lebanon's development over the years," Bryant said. "I also have some men and women representing different military factions, and actors portraying regular people who worked at Lebanon Woolen Mills when it was there."
Bryant's hope is that attendees will gain a better understanding of the factors that shaped Lebanon into the way it is today, from the training exercises held during World War II to the growth of agriculture and manufacturing.
"A lot of people know there was a Caruthers, they know there was a Hatton and that these different people existed, but they don't know why streets were named after them," Bryant said. "We're a unique city in many ways, and the industry is the most important because that's what set us apart from Carthage, Hartsville and other towns around us. I want people to learn and feel the importance of that."
From 4-11 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center, visitors can also take on a photo scavenger hunt individually or as part of a team.
"We'll have historic displays set up around the building, and people will pick up a list of items and information," City Historian Rick Bell said. "They'll go around looking for them, and it's a photo scavenger hunt so they'll take pictures of each item."
The group or individual that finds the most items or completes the hunt with the best time will be named the winner. Prizes will be available but specific ones have not been confirmed.
"It's designed to help people learn about our history more in-depth," Bell said. "We try and have something for everyone, from the antique cars parked in the expo center to a display based on when Paul McCartney lived here. We want everyone to be able to find a topic and era of history that suits them."
