Kane & Crowell Family Law Center in Lebanon has announced the hiring of two new associates.
Kayla M. Horvath grew up in Wilson County and graduated high school from Mount Juliet High School. She then received her bachelor of science degree in sociology with a minor in both family studies and psychology from Middle Tennessee State University in 2014. She earned her law degree in 2019 from the Nashville School of Law, where she graduated in the top 10 of her class.
Bryson Eubanks also grew up in Wilson County and graduated from Lebanon High School in 2000. He then received his bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Carson-Newman University in 2004 and a master of arts degree in gerontology from Appalachian State University in 2006. Eubanks earned his law degree from the Nashville School of Law in 2019.
