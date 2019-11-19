Thank you for your service. Thank you for your valor. Thank you for your sacrifice.
Those three phrases reflect the message that the Quilts of Valor Foundation hopes to give to every veteran and active military personnel of the United States. In 2003, Catherine Roberts dreamt about the healing and comfort that a quilt can give. Quilts of Valor's mission is to cover everyone touched by war. From Robert's home in Seaford, Delaware, the Quilts of Valor movement spread across the nation and beyond through the power of word-of-mouth and the internet. It carries the message that someone cares and is thankful. Thousands of quilters across the nation have worked to produce and award over 234,000 quilts to date.
Led by President Jane Callahan, The Lebanon Piecemakers Quilt Guild chose QoV as their charity effort for 2019. Sewing one Saturday a month, the guild members cut fabric, sewed blocks, and tops, while others stepped up to quilt the layers and finish off each design. A total of 42 quilts were finished.
On Saturday, the Piecemakers held a program to present those quilts to local veterans and active military personnel in Wilson County. Held at First United Methodist Church, 103 family, guests and quilters gathered to honor those dedicated to protecting our freedom and us. Boy Scout Troop 360 commenced the event with a color guard and the Pledge of Alligance. Maggie Klenke, QoV Board of Directors secretary and guild member read a brief military service bio as each recipient stood to receive a quilt and certificate.
Saturday's distinguished group represented Navy, Army, Air Force, National Guard and Marine branches of service. As the ceremony concluded, the group enjoyed cake and refreshments provided by the Piecemakers. To each and every recipient, "May this quilt remind you that you are forever in our thoughts and hearts."
