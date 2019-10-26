Lebanon's Bone nominated for Time Dealer of the Year

The nomination of Winstead Paine (W.P.) Bone, dealer principal at Wilson County Motors, a Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC dealership in Lebanon, for the 2020 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced this week by Time.
Bone is one of 49 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 103rd annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Las Vegas in February, according to a news release. The announcement was made by Susanna Schrobsdorff, Time's chief partnerships officer, and Doug Timmerman, president of Auto Finance for Ally Financial.
The Time Dealer of the Year award is one of the automobile industry's most prestigious and highly coveted honors. Recipients are among the nation's most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a longstanding commitment to community service. Bone, 79, was chosen to represent the Tennessee Automotive Association in the national competition -- one of only 49 auto dealers nominated for the 51st annual award from more than 16,000 nationwide.
"We have been extremely successful in serving the automobile needs of individuals and families in Lebanon and beyond the Middle Tennessee region," Bone said in the release. "Our success has allowed me and my family to give back in so many ways."
A second-generation dealer, Bone began his career as a teenager washing cars in his father's Lebanon store, originally founded in 1927.
"At the time, I was paid in nickels and dimes out of the Coke machine," he said. "But the value of a job well done made it seem like riches."
Bone graduated from Castle Heights Military Academy in 1958 and served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1962, as a cryptographer, cryptanalyst and a military intelligence specialist, completing tours in Japan, Korea and Germany. He then earned an associate of arts degree from Cumberland University in 1964, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, in 1966.
In 1969, Bone returned to Wilson County Motors to continue his father's legacy.
"Spending time with all of the employees and learning the ins and outs of the dealership allowed me and the company to provide the best services possible to our customers and the community," he said.
Over the years, he expanded the business, which now also includes Wilson County Hyundai, and is committed to providing excellent service and a quality workplace.
"I think of our relationship with the customer as the 'special sauce,'" he said.
His two sons, Mitchel and Paine, will be the next generation to take over the family business.
Bone received the American Business Ethics Award from the Society of Financial Service Professionals in 2004, the Tennessee American Business Ethics Award from the Society of Financial Service Professionals also in 2004, and the 2016 Torch Award for Ethical Commerce in Middle Tennessee from the Better Business Bureau.
"These accolades mean so much to my family and, most of all, to our customers," he said. "We detail our charges for each customer, and we stand by our promises in writing. These values were handed down from my predecessors, and I truly believe that this is one of the clearest reasons we have been in business here since 1927."
A supporter of educational initiatives, Bone has served as chairman of the board of trust for his alma mater, Cumberland University, since 2016.
"As chair, it is a thrill to be a key part of the leadership of this university during some of its most exciting years ever," he said. "The school, now in its 177th year, recently set a record in enrollment."
Bone also co-founded the Wilson County Teacher of the Year program, which recognizes and rewards the best and brightest educators in the public and private schools of Wilson County.
"For 21 years, we have honored and provided awards to more than 500 of our hardworking teachers," he said.
He has lent his time and talent to the Rotary Club of Lebanon, where he is a Paul Harris Fellow, Boy Scouts of America and the First Presbyterian Church in Lebanon, to name a few.
"We continue to strive to be our best in our philanthropic game because we like to consider our business a part of our Tennessee family," Bone said.
Dealers are nominated by the executives of state and metro dealer associations around the country. The award is sponsored by Time in association with Ally Financial, and in cooperation with NADA. A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year. Three finalists will receive an additional $5,000 for their favorite charities and the winner will receive an additional $10,000 to give to charity.
In its ninth year as exclusive sponsor, Ally will recognize dealer nominees and their community efforts by contributing $1,000 to each nominee's 501(c)3 charity of choice. Nominees will also be recognized on AllyDealerHeroes.com.
"The award applauds the incredible effort each of these dealers put into their businesses and their communities," said Doug Timmerman, President of Auto Finance at Ally, in the release. "They are influential business leaders and admired ambassadors for worthy causes. It's an honor for Ally to recognize their generosity and impact in cities and towns across America."
Bone was nominated by Bob Weaver, president of the Tennessee Automotive Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.