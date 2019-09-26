Lighthouse Tabernacle ribbon cutting

Lighthouse Tabernacle Inc. hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 12 at 3762 Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon, conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Ribbon cutting ceremonies are sponsored by Anytime Fitness, Lebanon. Pastor Marc Wood was joined by friends, family, chamber President Melanie Minter, city of Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, and chamber ambassadors and staff. For more information, visit www.mylighthousetabernacle.com/.

Submitted photo