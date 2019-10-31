The Mt. Juliet/ West Wilson Lions Club’s annual nut sale fundraiser is scheduled to begin next week.
The main attraction of the sale is fresh crop Georgia pecans that have just been harvested, according to a news release from the club. A call to the pecan company confirmed that the new crop is still being shelled and packed, but shipping is expected to begin Monday. Halves and pieces will be available in multiple locations, as businesses in the Mt. Juliet area have teamed with the Lions to display the nuts at their locations as a convenience to patrons.
“We are expecting our shipment soon after this article is published,” said Ken Thomas, president of the local club, in the release. “Delivery of 2,712 pounds of product is expected as soon as cooler temperatures allow shipping of the chocolate products.”
When signs advertising the placement of nuts start appearing, barring extremely inclement weather, the Lions will have a full variety of products on weekends. They will be in front of the Lowe's store just off Mt. Juliet Road. The Lions urge people to show up early to guarantee availability of the best selection, because some flavors will sell out early in the season. Mt. Juliet Lions are selling their pecans for less than their suppliers sell to internet customers. There are no shipping costs and no waiting for them.
All the bags this year will be a full 16 ounces for greatest value. Fresh mammoth pecan halves as well as fresh medium or small pieces are available. Pecan treats include roasted/salted, honey roasted, pralines, cinnamon, amaretto chocolate, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate covered. Other nuts include almonds, cashews, pistachios, walnuts, and mixed nuts. Chocolate covered almonds, cashews, raisins, and double-dipped peanuts will also be available at Lowe's until they are sold out.
Lion Terry Voyles has been arranging locations where nuts will be sold. Lion Larry Capps will have products at his barber shop. They will also be available at Mt. Juliet City Hall, Aqua Bella, Barking Lot, Calabria Pizza, Capella's, Cedarstone Bank, City Limits Barber Shop, Corky Cross Insurance, Cory Jackson (MJ Family Dental), Courtney's, First Freedom Banks (Providence and Lebanon Road), Gourmet Donuts, Masters Barber College, O’Reilly, Pharma-Care, Second Time Around Consignment, Sloan Miles Beauty Shop, South Beach, Stylemasters, U.S. Community Credit Union (MJ and Donelson), Wilson Bank on N. Mt. Juliet Road, Hunter Insurance, Mt. Juliet TaeKwanDo (two locations), and perhaps others.
The funds raised help the local Lions to provide glasses and hearing aids for qualified needy residents, assist with leader dog training for service dogs, participate in international efforts to eradicate childhood measles and cancer, assist in diabetes awareness programs, disaster relief, and support of Middle Tennessee Lions Sight Service which provides surgeries at Vanderbilt.
During recent months the Mt. Juliet Lions’ Kidsight program has screened some 1,000 children with a special camera which can detect early problems in children’s eyes. Tennessee Lions work together to fund eye surgeries, especially for children, at the Tennessee Lions Eye Center at Vanderbilt Hospital. They also assist in programs for the Tennessee School for the Blind in Donelson.
This year the Mt. Juliet club collected 10,442 glasses for sorting and re-distribution to the needy in other countries. Mt. Juliet/West Wilson club also cooperated with the Lions of Lebanon and Watertown providing concessions at the Wilson County Fair.
The local club was named a Superior Club by the district for the 2018-2019 club year, coming in second place among small clubs for Club of the Year in district 12-S. The president and secretary both placed first in the contest for small clubs’ leaders. They were third in points for officers from all of the 49 clubs (17 counties) in Tennessee district 12-S.
The Lions Club meets at 7 p.m. at Courtney's on the first and third Tuesday nights of the month, except for December. Anyone interested in learning more about how they can help Lions or become a member should contact a local member or go online at http://www.lionsclubs.org/EN/index.php.
