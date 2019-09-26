Living Sent Ministries hosts Wang

Nashville eye surgeon Dr. Ming Wang, second from left, spoke recently at a luncheon meeting of Living Sent Ministries at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital. State Rep. Clark Boyd, left, a Living Sent board member, co-hosted Wang's appearance with Lebanon City Councilman Chris Cowell, not pictured. After the luncheon, Wang and Boyd were joined by, from left, John Lankford, Army Gen. (Ret.) John Pickler and Living Sent founder and President Jerry Moll. Wang shared the story of his transformation from an atheist in China to an American believer. For more information, go to www.livingsentministries.org.
