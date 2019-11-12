Local authors produce Lebanon history book

For several months two local writers have been poking around records, looking through scrapbooks, making phone calls, and interviewing local folk who may have a recollection or two about Lebanon's 200 years of history.
Sam Hatcher, a former newspaper publisher, editor, and author, and Brandon Wagoner, an author and book publisher, have teamed to put in print a history dedicated solely to Lebanon, according to a news release.
Wagoner, himself an author and whose company Grassleaf Publishing is publishing the Lebanon history book, said filings have been made to the Library of Congress registering "Notes from Lebanon's First 200 Years," the title that's been assigned to the published work.
According to Wagoner, the book is in print now and available for purchase at several locations in Lebanon, including the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office on the Lebanon Square, Gibbs Pharmacy on Baddour Parkway, Gifts on Main on West Main Street, and at the Split Bean Roasting Company on East Main Street. The soft back edition sells for $20 per copy.
Hatcher, a former Lebanon Democrat publisher who authored the book "Heisman's First Trophy" three years ago, said much of what's in the history has been captured from other writings, reports by the community's newspapers, individual interviews, records at Cumberland University, and other sources. He said there are a significant number of photos in the book, many of which have been in storage or not available for public display.
"I'm sort of a weather freak. And one of my favorite chapters in the book is devoted to weather happenings in Lebanon," Hatcher said in a news release. "In relation to this topic, Brandon has done an absolutely masterful job in showing a timetable relative to certain local extreme weather occurrences. I know we often talk about how we don't seem to get as much snow in our winters as we did several years ago and the graph he has created and placed in the book serves to prove this point."
According Wagoner, the book traces the development of industry and commerce; education, both public and private; healthcare; and other subjects.
He said the book's final chapter is called Potpourri, and addresses the World War II maneuvers, Gen. Robert Hatton, a Civil War battle in downtown Lebanon, and several other points of history that have had an impact on the community.
Both Hatcher and Wagoner reminded that "Notes from Lebanon's First 200 Years" is strictly a history about Lebanon and shouldn't be confused with matters, happenings or people in Wilson County or in other communities within the county.
Hatcher, who began a career in journalism upon graduating from high school at Castle Heights Military Academy, is a lifelong resident of Lebanon. He often tells that his great grandfather, J.J. Hatcher, was the city's first electrician and was the one who turned on lights in Lebanon for the first time in the 1800s.
His book about Cumberland University's game against Georgia Tech in 1916 in which Tech beat Cumberland 222-0, "Heisman's First Trophy," was published on the 100th anniversary of the game and has received national recognition by ESPN, several major metropolitan daily newspapers, National Public Radio, CBS, Sports Illustrated Magazine, and others.
Wagoner, a graduate of Friendship Christian School, holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Tennessee Tech and a master's degree in engineering management from Lipscomb University.
He initiated Grassleaf Publishing some three years ago and has had the opportunity to publish several books including children's books and titles that are faith based. To learn more about Wagoner's company visit Grassleafpublishing.com.
