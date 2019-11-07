Main Street Mercantile opens

Main Street Mercantile & Creamery, 128 Public Square in Lebanon, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 30 conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Ribbon cutting ceremonies are sponsored by Anytime Fitness, Lebanon. Owners Jake Sloan and Hunter Collins were joined by friends, family, chamber President Melanie Minter, city of Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, and chamber ambassadors and staff.

Submitted photo

