The UT/TSU Extension Office is now accepting applications for the Tennessee Extension Master Gardener Program. The Wilson County Master Gardeners have a rich history in this county and we are looking for the next group of volunteers.
The Master Gardener program itself is an organized outreach program of the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture. The program is the university's volunteer training program that implements the mission of outreach and education to local communities.
To attain certification, volunteers must complete a course that focuses on all areas horticulture. Some of the classes covered include botany, plant pathology, ornamental horticulture, and even entomology. All of the different speakers are experts in their respected field and we are extremely excited about this next course. This next course is 12 weeks long beginning on Jan. 27. The classes run consecutively for 12 weeks from 6-9 p.m. This training is concurrent with volunteer service that must be met with the standards of the program. In order to keep the certification, volunteers must give back volunteer time each year.
Volunteering is the backbone of the program. For the past year, the Wilson County Master Gardeners volunteered 6,524 hours. This equates to a dollar amount of $159,422 that is given back to the community. We have projects throughout the entire county and many of these can be worked on at any time.
If you are interested in gaining new skills in the horticulture field this may just be the program for you. You do not have to be an expert gardener to attend the course, just a willingness to learn!
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
