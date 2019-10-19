Editor's Note: The Church Calendar is for notices of special services, events and programs. Listings may be emailed to malexieff@lebanondemocrat.com. The deadline for submissions is noon Thursday.
Peyton Road Church of Christ
The annual Hallelujah Festival is Oct. 27. The theme is "God Befriended Me" and it is from 3-8 p.m. There will be a costume contest (No horror, blood, or satanic costumes allowed. Extra points to those wearing Biblical outfits). Registration and cakewalk 3-3:45 p.m. and costume contest 4-6 p.m. with seven categories according to age and grades. First prize is $50 and second is $25 in each category. Trunk or treatis at 6 p.m. For a free ride or directions please call 615-443-0720. The church is at 500 Peyton Road in Lebanon.
Lebanon First United Methodist Church
A new sermon series, Loving Lebanon, begins Oct. 27. Worship is at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. The Pumpkin Patch is open until Oct. 31. Stop by and buy pumpkins and take a fall family photo. They are on the lawn in front of the Spain House on West Main Street. The annual Fall Festival will be Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m. in the gym and Trunk or Treat in the parking lot. This is open to the community. The church is at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon.
Maple Hill Church of Christ
Chris Fry with Great Cities Mission will be speaking on the subject "Welcome to the Family" Acts 8:9-25. Worship service is at 9 a.m. followed by Bible School for all ages at 10:15 a.m. The church is at 102 Maple Hill Road next to Publix in Lebanon.
New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Pastor Paul Hancock's message this week will be "Taking Out the Garbage" based on Philippians 3:1-11. Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10 a.m. The church is located 7845 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon.
Shop Springs Baptist Church
Last week we began a new sermon series from 1 John called "Prove it: How do you know if you're a Christian?" This week is 1 John 1:5-10 "Do You Live a Life of Confession?" Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday followed by our worship service at 10:30 a.m. The church is at 3022 Sparta Pike, south of Lebanon.
Knob Springs Missionary Baptist Church
The church will have it homecoming on Sunday. Lunch will be served after 11 a.m. preaching. The Woodards will be singing in the afternoon. The church is located on Hiwassee Road, about 5 miles north of the U.S. 70 turnoff.
College Hills Church of Christ
This week's sermon topic is "The Wisdom of God," from Isaiah 40:18-25. Sunday morning worship services begin at 8:45 in the Worship Center with classes for all ages to follow. Second service begins at 11 a.m. in the Witt Family Life Center Gym. The church is at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.
Corinth Church of Christ
The second lesson in our "Dress Up" series will discuss Samson -- The Fallen Super Hero. Bible study begins at 9 a.m. and worship at 10 a.m. The church is at 2205 Corinth Road in Mt. Juliet.
