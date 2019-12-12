The city of Mt. Juliet decorates for Christmas as well as any town in the mid-state area, and the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee will host its fifth annual walking tour to view the lights on Monday.
The walking tour will cover the Willoughby Station subdivision and will begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Coffee, hot chocolate and cookies will be served at City Hall before the walk. Participants will car pool from City Hall to Willoughby Station and park at the neighborhood clubhouse. The walk will last between one and two hours and everyone is encouraged to bring a flashlight for added visibility.
"So much work goes into creating these beautiful displays. We have all seen Christmas lights from our cars but this is a unique opportunity to see the lights from a different perspective, up close and personal," said Art Giles, Mt. Juliet city commissioner and chairman of BPAC. "I can't think of anything that will get you in the holiday spirit more than looking at Christmas lights and mixing that with a little exercise and Christmas cheer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.