For the sixth year in a row, the Mt. Juliet Christmas parade will kick off with runners competing in a half marathon and a 5k road race.
The races will wind runners through the rolling hills of Mt. Juliet with some beautiful scenery and spectators can watch the Christmas parade while they wait for runners to cross the finish line.
The theme of this year's parade is "Toy Story," so runners are encouraged to dress either as their favorite "Toy Story" character, or in festive Christmas attire.
"We love this race because every year it is such a festive environment with runners decked out in Christmas gear," said race director Faye Yates. "With both half marathon and 5k distance options, along with the parade, it's just a great event for everyone."
The race start and finish line will be at West Wilson Middle School with the half marathon (13.1 miles) beginning at 10:45 a.m. and the 5k at 10:50. The Christmas parade will follow at 11 a.m.
Registration for the races is still open and anyone interested in running can get more information or sign up to run at https://www.team-magic.com/events/156/contents/register.
After the race, awards will be given in multiple categories including overall top finishers, age groups, masters (age 40-plus), grand masters (50-plus) and senior grand masters (60-plus), team and club awards. Additionally, the 2019 RRCA Tennessee State Championship 5k finishers will receive awards in addition to Team Magic awards.
Each finisher gets a long-sleeved T-shirt and race medal.
Every Team Magic event features a charity partner and this year's beneficiary is Christmas With A Cop. The Mt. Juliet Police Department is sponsoring less-fortunate children to take Christmas shopping.
An increasing number of families in the Mt. Juliet community are in great need throughout the year, but with the Christmas season approaching, that need is more difficult to face. The Mt. Juliet Police Christmas With A Cop program focuses on assisting families in need for the holidays by inviting children and families in the community to shop with a Mt. Juliet police officer for gifts for themselves and loved ones. The program is funded through donations from local businesses and community members, as well as funds from the Mt. Juliet Police Department. A portion of the race entry fees will go toward the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.