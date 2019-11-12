New CASA volunteers

Seven new Court Appointed Special Advocates were sworn in Nov. 4 by Juvenile Court Judge Barry Tatum. The volunteers advocate for children in court who have been abused or neglected. From left are Jane Lynch, Gina Pond, Lydia Flannery, Judge Tatum, Madron Sawyers, Karyn Wrye, and Jessica Cheatham. Not pictured is Jeff Bedree. For more information about becoming a CASA, call 615-443-2002.

Submitted photo