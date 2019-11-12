New CASA volunteers

Latest News
- Sweet victory!
- Phoenix defeat their long-time rival Campbellsville, 28-13
- Blue Devils go down swinging to unbeaten Oakland
- Construction blasting 'buckles' TN 109 Traffic snarled for hours
- Wildcats are eliminated by Blaze in round one, 24-0
- CU rededicates WWII monument
- Mt. Juliet at odds with contractor over Belinda Parkway sidewalk project City says work not done to specifications, withholds payment
- Area veterans honored with program, parade Benson tells of duty during Operation Desert Shield
