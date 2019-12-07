The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center has a new director.
Center board chairwoman Debbie Moss announced this week that Valissa Saindon has been appointed to the position.
Sharon Howard has been the acting interim at the center, and Moss said in an email that the board thanks her for the great job she has done. Howard will remain the finance director for the center.
Saindon lives in Mt. Juliet with her husband Trey and her children Shelby, Tanner, and Christian. She is "super excited" to work with the seniors at MJSAC, Moss said.
Saindon recently retired from the Air Force after 26 years with Tennessee Air National Guard, Berry Field Nashville and four years at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia. She has worked with seniors since graduating from MTSU with a degree in social work.
"It has been a passion of mine to make a difference in the lives of our mature population," Saindon said in the email. "Working at MJSAC will continue to provide me with that opportunity."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.