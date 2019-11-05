At a recent event in Gladeville, the Mt. Juliet/West Wilson Lions reached out to the community of Gladeville with an offer to charter a new Lions Club for the Gladeville area of Wilson County. Over 30 residents expressed an interest and the Mt. Juliet club began to contact district Lions leaders to assist with an informational meeting at the Gladeville Community Center.
At 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12, the meeting will be hosted by leaders of the Mt. Juliet club as well as past District Governor Jo Ann Birdwell of LaFayette and current International Director Billy J. Blankenship.
All of those who signed up as interested as well as anyone else in the area are invited to attend. Applications for charter membership in the club will be provided, and once a sufficient number of applicants have made their commitment, an installation of members and officers can take place in the near future.
For further information please contact MJ/WW Lions President Ken Thomas (615) 470-5252 or Treasurer Kitty Woodson. They are certified Guiding Lions to help new clubs as they are established.
