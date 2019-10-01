Publix school drives result in tons of supplies

Wilson County Publix stores recently donated several tons of school supplies to local schools and students with the help of generous customer donations and, in some cases, the United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland.
The annual giving program instituted by Publix is just one of a host of ways that Publix works with the generosity of shoppers to give back to the communities who shop with them, according to a news release.
"We are thrilled to once again help with this annual event. Our United Way staff helped deliver several, much needed truck-loads of supplies to some local schools," said United Way President John McMIllin in the release.
The supplies were made possible because of customers' generosity and the coordination of local Publix stores which purchased several pallets of crayons, glue, paper, notebooks, pencils, markers, scissors, pens, folders and more. After collecting the money, Publix ordered and shipped several pallets of school supplies. In most cases, Publix even delivers the items by way of their own personal vehicles.
"This year, as in the past, our UWWUC staff stepped in to help the Lebanon store make deliveries and visit with areas schools," McMillin said. "For us it was, again, a pleasure to work with the Publix company and its employees in seeing the joy of helping so many students and educators. To the customers who donated, we want to say thank you so much for your generosity. We also want say thank you to Publix, and to remind everyone that shopping locally helps those businesses who support our communities."
