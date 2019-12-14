Fleet Feet of Mt. Juliet sponsored a 5K Fun Run through the Dancing Lights of Christmas in Lebanon. on Nov. 15. All proceeds were used to benefit Wilson County CASA. Wilson County CASA trains volunteer to be advocates for children in court that have been abused or neglected. Fleet Feet recently presented CASA staff with the proceeds from the event — $11,750. For more information on becoming a CASA volunteer, please call 615-443-2002.
Submitted photo
(0) comments
